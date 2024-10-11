BJP’s Tarun Chugh slams Akhilesh Yadav for 'drama' over JP Narayan tribute

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s allegations that the government in Uttar Pradesh installed tin sheets in front of the Jay Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) to prevent his entry to pay homage to the freedom fighter on Friday, BJP leader Tarun Chugh remarked that those who once crushed the principles of J.P. Narayan should stop their 'drama'.



"Those who crushed J. P. Narayan's ideologies and worked with them who imposed an emergency and turned the country into a jail for the sake of power, should stop their drama," said the BJP leader.

"Those sitting with the very people responsible for crushing JP Narayan’s movement are now invoking his ideals while their actions reveal otherwise," he added.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister alleged that the BJP government installed tin sheets in front of the JPNIC's gate on Thursday night to prevent his entry to pay tributes on the freedom fighter's birth anniversary on Friday and a controversy has arisen over the issue in the nation's political circles.

Tarun Chugh also spoke about the Congress party's decision to set up a fact-finding committee after the poor show in the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir elections.

The BJP leader remarked that the Congress’ “crown prince” has once again faced failure with his 15th political launch.

"Those who, due to their stubbornness, have sidelined the party's policies and ideology to promote sycophants for the sake of establishing their own egos and dynastic rule, are now the ones convening to make decisions," said Tarun Chugh taking a dig at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi .

He further claimed that the burden of Rahul Gandhi’s 'lack of wisdom' has been borne by the Congress for decades.

"The people have rejected his appeasement policies, caste-based divisive politics, and his attempts to malign India on foreign soil while aligning with the ‘Tukde Tukde gang’. The Congress today stands without a leader, policy, and intention," professed the BJP leader.

On the Kerala Assembly’s resolution against the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, Tarun Chugh commented that a high-level committee has been formed in the nation's interest.

"The committee has consulted all stakeholders, including political parties. Election expenses should be reduced, and the country's financial resources should be used efficiently for national progress," he said.

He claimed that whenever there was a decision in national interest, the Congress and its allies created obstacles.

"The 'One Nation, One Election’ is the need of the hour, and this critical issue should be discussed and implemented, not politicised," he added.