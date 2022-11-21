  • Menu
Boat show held in Yanam on the occasion of World Fisheries Day

Highlights

Yanam former Minister Malladi Krishana Rao and local leaders inaugurated the programme.

Yanam, November 21 ( Puducherry): On the eve of World Fisheries day, the fishermen conducted the boat show on Gautami Godavari on Monday. Yanam former Minister Malladi Krishana Rao and local leaders inaugurated the programme.

The marine and country boats joined in the show and displayed their acrobatics and attracted the spectators. Hundreds of fishermen participated in the boat show.

The fishermen collectively performed the palabhishekam to the photo of Malladi Krishana Rao . The Yanam people expressed their joy by witnessing these events.

