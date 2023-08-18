  • Menu
Bomb Alert Delays Vistara Flight From Delhi To Pune: Safety Checks Underway

Bomb Alert Delays Vistara Flight From Delhi To Pune: Safety Checks Underway
Highlights

  • An alert indicating a possible bomb threat on a Vistara flight from Delhi to Pune was reported to the GMR call center, resulting in mandatory security procedures.
  • Vistara spokesperson confirmed flight UK971's delay due to security checks and collaboration with relevant agencies.

An alert regarding a bomb on a Vistara flight traveling from Delhi to Pune was communicated to the GMR call center on Friday, as stated by news agency ANI.

A Vistara spokesperson released a statement affirming that they confirm that flight UK971, originally set to depart from Delhi to Pune on 18th August 2023, is experiencing a delay due to mandatory security checks. We have been collaborating with pertinent security agencies to address this matter.

As a result, the airplane is presently undergoing inspection within the isolated bay at the Delhi airport. All passengers and their belongings have been safely evacuated from the aircraft.

The spokesperson further remarked that they are taking all necessary steps to minimize any inconvenience to our passengers, including providing them with refreshments. Sources, cited by news agency PTI, disclosed that the bomb threat was received around 7:30 AM while the boarding process was underway.

