Live
- Hariyali Teej 2023: Ways to Celebrate with a Modern Twist
- Delhi riots case: Court discharges 3 of rioting, vandalism stating manipulation of evidence by IO
- Hariyali Teej 2023: Why This Festival Is Special For Women
- President Droupadi Murmu to embark on three-day Goa visit
- Google invests $88 mn in S Korean startup incubation programme
- Panel recommends Samsung to rejoin biz interest group with strings attached
- 3 killed, 3 injured in Jakarta hotel fire
- Supreme Court issues notice to Manipur govt on another survivor's plea
- Bandi Sanjay to visit Andhra Pradesh on August 21
- iPhone 15 to launch soon: 4 things that we expect from Apple
Just In
Bomb Alert Delays Vistara Flight From Delhi To Pune: Safety Checks Underway
- An alert indicating a possible bomb threat on a Vistara flight from Delhi to Pune was reported to the GMR call center, resulting in mandatory security procedures.
- Vistara spokesperson confirmed flight UK971's delay due to security checks and collaboration with relevant agencies.
An alert regarding a bomb on a Vistara flight traveling from Delhi to Pune was communicated to the GMR call center on Friday, as stated by news agency ANI.
A Vistara spokesperson released a statement affirming that they confirm that flight UK971, originally set to depart from Delhi to Pune on 18th August 2023, is experiencing a delay due to mandatory security checks. We have been collaborating with pertinent security agencies to address this matter.
As a result, the airplane is presently undergoing inspection within the isolated bay at the Delhi airport. All passengers and their belongings have been safely evacuated from the aircraft.
The spokesperson further remarked that they are taking all necessary steps to minimize any inconvenience to our passengers, including providing them with refreshments. Sources, cited by news agency PTI, disclosed that the bomb threat was received around 7:30 AM while the boarding process was underway.