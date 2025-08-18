Bomb scare in Delhi: Authorities sweep schools following multiple threat calls

A number of schools in the nation's capital received Delhi bomb scare Monday morning. This prompted immediate evacuations as well as massive Delhi security alert screening.

Many school within New Delhi received bomb threats via email in the early hours of Monday which prompted immediate evacuations and a response from the police.

Delhi Public School Dwarka, Modern Convent School, and ShreeRam World School in Sector 10, Dwarka were among the institutions to have received the DPS Dwarka threat.

The bomb disposal teams and police were immediately deployed to conduct thorough search within the premises. While prior bomb threats have been fabricated, security authorities take the threat seriously and are following all the necessary procedures.

In July the bomb threat calls Delhi were made public at various educational institutions like Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, Sovereign School in Rohini Sector 24 Modern International School in Dwarka Sector 19 in addition to Heritage School in Rohini Sector 23.Richmondd Global School's principal, Moupali Mitra, described their reaction in response to threats.

"We keep an eye on every type of communication. We were notified of the threat at 10.52am and sent it to an email to the Director of Police at 10.58am. Within minutes, the bomb squad and other teams showed up along together with our Cyber Department... The Cyber department checked every part of the school and it's completely secure... It is absolutely safe. are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our students...

Some people who are antisocial propagate rumours of this sort We all have to take action in the face of them... The school is operating normal," Mitra said. The threats were not limited to schools, but higher education institutions, too.

Three Delhi University colleges - IP College for Women, Hindu College as well as Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) were also contacted with Delhi schools bomb threat through email in July.

The Fire Department and Delhi police search operations personnel were present in all affected institutions in the course of an emergency response.