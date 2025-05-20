Boudh to be developed as model district: CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said a 300-bed hospital and a new bus stand will be inaugurated soon in Boudh. Majhi visited Boudh district and reviewed various developmental works underway in the district. A new railway station building at Boudh has been almost completed. The Chief Minister said an action plan will soon be prepared to transform Boudh district into a model district.

He said there has been significant progress in many developmental projects like construction of roads and bridges, drinking water supply projects, education and health infrastructure in Boudh district. Majhi directed the district administration to expedite the works, which are being carried out at a slow pace, for timely completion. There will be no compromise on the quality of work. Regular inspection system should be tightened to check the quality of the works, he told the officials.

Stating that the participation of local people is very important for the success of development works, the Chief Minister advised the officials to inform the local people about the project and take their opinions. This will make the projects more transparent and people-oriented, he said.

Majhi asked the district administration to coordinate with the State government to resolve the bottlenecks in the execution of the projects in Boudh. If necessary, he will personally intervene in the matter, the Chief Minister said.

Majhi also advised the district officials to give more attention to education, health, sports and agriculture sectors. He suggested to them to prepare an action plan in this regard. “Our main goal is to maintain transparency in all government schemes and projects. All officials should ensure that government funds are used properly and the public gets its benefits. Immediate action will be taken if any irregularities are noticed,” he said.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister participated in ‘Sindoor Yatra’, a procession organised in Sarsara panchayat of Boudh district to celebrate the resounding success of Operation Sindoor carried out by Indian armed forces against terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.