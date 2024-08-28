  • Menu
Boxer Manoj’s elder brother eyes Cong ticket in Har polls

New Delhi: Boxing coach Rajesh Kumar Rajound, who is also the elder brother of former Commonwealth Games gold-winning pugilist Manoj Kumar, is keen to join politics and has applied for a Congress ticket to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana.

The 41-year-old, who hails from Rajond village in Kaithal district, is hoping to secure a ticket from the Kalayat constituency and has met senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda to present his case.

