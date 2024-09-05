Boy killed by cow vigilantes: Dad points finger at landlord

Faridabad: The father of teenager Aryan Mishra, who was shot dead allegedly by cow vigilantes in a car chase in Faridabad, is restless with many questions about the death, such as why none of the other passengers in the vehicle were hurt in the attack.

Aryan Mishra, 19, was shot dead on a highway around midnight on August 23. Five people -- Saurabh, Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna and Adesh -- who allegedly chased him and opened fire were arrested on August 28. Though he did not make an explicit accusation, Siyanand Mishra said the family of his landlord, who was with his son in the car that night, may have something more to say on the matter.

“I am satisfied with the arrest of the five men as there is nothing left for me in Faridabad. I want to return to my native place. But there are many questions which can only be answered by my landlord’s family. My son was taken towards Palwal in a car by Sujata Gulati and his sons Harshit and Shanky Gulati.

“Shanky was involved in a case of attempted murder and might have some dispute with someone,” he said.

Mishra also asked if his son was indeed shot by cow vigilantes, who gave them the right to do that. “Anil Kaushik told police that my son was killed because they mistook him for a cattle smuggler, and if he is right, who gave the right to cow vigilantes the right to shoot anyone? My son will not come back but this matter needs to be investigated seriously,” he said.