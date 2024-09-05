Live
- Rithala-Narela Metro Corridor to be extended up to Har
- Reinstate 6,200 teachers, Harish Rao writes to CM
- BRS netas doing drama during flood tours: Jagga Reddy
- We need a cease-fire NOW
- Delhi: Six year-old boy sexually assaulted
- LG files reply to Patkar’s appeal against sentence
- Lifer to mom for smothering 2 minor daughters to death
- Alliance with Congress in Haryana: ‘Will do anything to defeat BJP says AAP leader Sisodia
- BJP beats AAP in MCD ward poll to dominate civic agency
- No sincerer love than love of food
Just In
Boy killed by cow vigilantes: Dad points finger at landlord
Faridabad: The father of teenager Aryan Mishra, who was shot dead allegedly by cow vigilantes in a car chase in Faridabad, is restless with many...
Faridabad: The father of teenager Aryan Mishra, who was shot dead allegedly by cow vigilantes in a car chase in Faridabad, is restless with many questions about the death, such as why none of the other passengers in the vehicle were hurt in the attack.
Aryan Mishra, 19, was shot dead on a highway around midnight on August 23. Five people -- Saurabh, Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna and Adesh -- who allegedly chased him and opened fire were arrested on August 28. Though he did not make an explicit accusation, Siyanand Mishra said the family of his landlord, who was with his son in the car that night, may have something more to say on the matter.
“I am satisfied with the arrest of the five men as there is nothing left for me in Faridabad. I want to return to my native place. But there are many questions which can only be answered by my landlord’s family. My son was taken towards Palwal in a car by Sujata Gulati and his sons Harshit and Shanky Gulati.
“Shanky was involved in a case of attempted murder and might have some dispute with someone,” he said.
Mishra also asked if his son was indeed shot by cow vigilantes, who gave them the right to do that. “Anil Kaushik told police that my son was killed because they mistook him for a cattle smuggler, and if he is right, who gave the right to cow vigilantes the right to shoot anyone? My son will not come back but this matter needs to be investigated seriously,” he said.