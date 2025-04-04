Live
Brazen assault on Constitution: Sonia
Her comments at a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party in New Delhi came hours after the Lok Sabha passed the Bill. Addressing her party MPs, Gandhi also accused the government of not allowing the Leaders of the Opposition to speak in both Houses of Parliament and rejecting their demand for discussions on various issues.
“The Bill was, in effect, bulldozed through. Our party’s position is clear. The Bill is a brazen assault on the Constitution itself. It is very much part of the BJP’s deliberate strategy to keep our society in a state of permanent polarisation,” she said.
