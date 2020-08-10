[Breaking]: Former president Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for coronavirus

Former president of India Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Pranab said,"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19."

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

In the last 24 hours, India reported 62,064 cases taking the total cases to 22,15,075. Out of the total cases, 15,35,744 persons were recovered. At present, there are 6,34,945 active cases in the country. As many as 1,007 deaths were reported in a single day pushing the total fatalities to 44,386.

While the global cases went up to 19.5 million and 7.25 lakhs deaths have been reported. Australia reported the highest of 19 fatalities in a single day due to coronavirus in the state of Victoria.