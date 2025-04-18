Breakthrough Achieved in Silkyara Tunnel in Presence of Chief Minister dhami

In 2023, 41 workers were trapped inside the Silkyara Tunnel for 17 days during its construction.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, one of the most complex and challenging rescue operations was successfully carried out.

Consecration ceremony held at Baba Boukhnag Temple; Chief Minister had vowed to construct the temple during the rescue operation for its success.

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the breakthrough ceremony of the Silkyara Tunnel on Wednesday. It may be recalled that in 2023, 41 workers were trapped inside the tunnel during its construction for 17 days. The rescue operation, conducted under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, successfully rescued all workers safely.

The Silkyara Tunnel is a significant project for the Char Dham Yatra. The double-lane tunnel spans a length of 4.531 km, with a total cost of approximately ₹853 crore. Upon completion, the tunnel will reduce the distance between Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham by 26 kilometers, providing better facilities and saving time for pilgrims. The project is expected to boost trade, tourism, and employment opportunities in the region, thereby strengthening the local economy.

On this historic occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated all engineers, technical experts, and workers associated with the project. He stated that this breakthrough is not just a success of advanced engineering but a living example of faith and dedication. He added that the Silkyara tunnel rescue was the longest and most complex rescue mission in the world. Every individual involved in the mission demonstrated an extraordinary example of humanity and teamwork. It was a true test of technical and human resolve, and everyone came together to ensure its success.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the entire rescue team, rat miners, NDRF, SDRF, and all cooperating agencies who played a crucial role in making the operation successful. He said the whole world was watching the Silkyara rescue. With the guidance of the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the full support of the Government of India, the State Government successfully conducted this extremely challenging operation. Experts and modern resources from across the country and the world were brought in. He appreciated the patience and courage shown by the trapped workers, which boosted everyone's morale.

Consecration Ceremony at Baba Boukhnag Temple

The Chief Minister also took part in the pran-pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Baba Boukhnag Temple. For the ceremony, he brought offerings and puja material from his residence in Dehradun. During the Silkyara rescue, the Chief Minister had camped at the site to supervise and monitor the operation and had vowed to construct a temple dedicated to Baba Boukhnag for the successful rescue of the trapped workers.

He prayed to Baba Boukhnag for the prosperity and well-being of the state and its people. The Chief Minister said that when Baba Boukhnag was enshrined at the tunnel’s entrance, the rescue operation progressed successfully. At that time, he had announced the construction of a grand temple, and now with its consecration, that vow has been fulfilled. Devotees will now be able to seek blessings from Baba Boukhnag. He recalled the tragic incident on 12 November, when a landslide during tunnel construction trapped 41 workers inside. People across the country prayed for their safety. In that dark tunnel, where even hope seemed to fade, Baba Boukhnag emerged as a beacon of strength and belief.

Chief Minister’s Announcements

The Silkyara Tunnel will be named after Baba Boukhnag. The Primary Health Centre at Genwala–Brahmkhal will be upgraded to a Community Health Centre. Boukhnag Tibba will be developed as a tourist destination. A helipad near Syalna will be constructed.

The event was attended by Union Minister of State Shri Ajay Tamta, MLAs Shri Suresh Chauhan, Shri Durgeshwar Lal, Shri Sanjay Dobhal, NHAI MD Dr. Krishna Kumar, District Magistrate Uttarkashi Dr. Mehrban Singh Bisht, SP Sarita Dobhal, public representatives, and officials.