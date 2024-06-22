  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Bridge over Gandak canal collapses in Bihar's Siwan

Bridge over Gandak canal collapses in Bihars Siwan
x
Highlights

A bridge on the Gandak canal collapsed in Bihar's Siwan district on Saturday.

Patna: A bridge on the Gandak canal collapsed in Bihar's Siwan district on Saturday.

The incident occurred just a few days after a bridge collapsed in the state's Araria district on June 18.

The one-pillar bridge, connecting Pateda and Kanauli villages in the Maharajganj sub-division which was built 45 years ago, collapsed around 5 a.m.

"The bridge was constructed through public contribution. It collapsed due to the negligence of the district administration," said Mohammad Naim, a villager.

"The state government should make alternate arrangements to connect the affected villages. Around 20,000 people will be affected by it. Shockingly, no one from the district administration came here to inspect the bridge," he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X