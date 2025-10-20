BSE, SEBI conduct financial literacy workshop at IIMC

Dhenkanal: To commemorate financial literacy and world investor week, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal organised a workshop on “Financial Literacy and Investor Awareness Programme”, in collaboration with Security Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE).

The event included sessions on personal finance, risk management and SEBI’s grievance redressal system, led by Sudhanshu Sekhar Seth, Manager, SEBI East Regional Office, Kolkata and Soumya Ranjan Sahoo, Officer, BSE Ltd, Regional Office, Bhubaneswar.

The two senior officers focused on the regulatory environment and framework of India’s capital market. Soumya Sahoo cautioned the public against falling prey to scams. “You must never invest in any entity that is not regulated by financial sector regulators,” he said. He also emphasised SEBI’s grievances redressal platform, SCORES, where investors can lodge and monitor their complaints against listed companies, cyber crimes, and IPO-related scams.

Both the speakers also emphasised responsible financial reporting. Speaking about regulatory aspects of SEBI and investor education, Sudhanshu Seth said, “Do conduct thorough research before investing and read all documents carefully and never share passwords.” He also elaborated on the importance of long-term investment and starting early to draw the benefits compound interest. Before writing news stories , reporters need to have clarity on rules of regulatory bodies without compromising on professional ethics.