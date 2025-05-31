Live
BSF destroyed 118 Pak posts, surveillance system: Amit Shah
JAMMU: More than 118 Pakistani forward posts and their surveillance system were completely destroyed by the BSF during Operation Sindoor, dealing a major blow to the neighbouring country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.
Concluding his two-day tour of the Jammu region to review the security situation, preparation for the Amarnath Yatra and to interact with victims of shelling, Shah commended the Border Security Force (BSF) for its resolute response to Pakistani aggression during the four days of conflict earlier this month.
Damaging and destroying so many posts in such a short period is a remarkable achievement, he said, adding that dismantling the enemy's surveillance network is a significant blow and it would take Pakistan years to rebuild the system.