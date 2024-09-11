Live
Just In
BSF Jawan Injured In Pakistan's Ceasefire Violation Along LoC In Jammu
- Pakistani forces breach ceasefire agreement, injuring a BSF personnel in Jammu's Akhnoor area.
- Indian troops retaliate as tensions rise ahead of J&K Assembly elections.
In the early hours of Wednesday, Pakistani forces breached the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu, resulting in the injury of a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. The incident, reported by PTI, occurred around 2:35 AM in the Akhnoor area.
Indian troops swiftly responded to the unprovoked firing, engaging in a retaliatory exchange with Pakistani Rangers. While there were no immediate reports of casualties on the Pakistani side, the BSF spokesperson confirmed that one Indian soldier sustained injuries during the confrontation.
In light of this aggression, Indian forces stationed along the International Border and LoC have been placed on high alert. This violation marks a significant disruption to the relative calm that has prevailed since 2021 when both nations recommitted to the ceasefire agreement.
The timing of this incident is particularly sensitive, as Jammu and Kashmir prepares for its first Assembly election in a decade. The three-phase electoral process is scheduled to commence on September 18, with subsequent phases on September 25 and October 1. The election results are slated for announcement on October 8.
This latest provocation by Pakistani forces underscores the fragile nature of peace in the region and raises concerns about potential implications for the upcoming democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir.