BSF orders 'high alert' along border

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday issued a "high alert" across all its formations along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border in the wake of the developments in the neighbouring country, officials said. Director General (Acting) Daljit Singh Chawdhary and other senior commanders have landed in Kolkata to review the security situation, they said.

The DG toured the North 24 Paragans district and Sunderbans area to review preparations. The force has directed all its field commanders to be "on ground" and "deploy all personnel on border duty immediately," a senior officer said.