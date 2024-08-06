Live
- JBM urges harsh measures against coaching institutes violating norms in city
- CM Revanth recalls services of Prof Jayashankar
- PSI Parashuram’s wife alleges govt protecting MLA and son
- BJP’s padayatra for CM’s resignation enters third day
- MoU signed for $5mn investment in WE Hub
- Ankura Hospital celebrates World Breastfeeding Week
- Quick response by police saves youth’s life
- From handshakes to outcomes…CM’s US visit spurs Cognizant to scale up operations in Telangana
- CM reviews flood situation in Belagavi
- Young innovators display their creativity at science exhibition
BSF orders 'high alert' along border
New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday issued a "high alert" across all its formations along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border in the wake of the developments in the neighbouring country, officials said. Director General (Acting) Daljit Singh Chawdhary and other senior commanders have landed in Kolkata to review the security situation, they said.
The DG toured the North 24 Paragans district and Sunderbans area to review preparations. The force has directed all its field commanders to be "on ground" and "deploy all personnel on border duty immediately," a senior officer said.
