BSP supports NDA's Prez candidate

Lucknow: The BSP on Saturday extended its support to the BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who is likely to be the first tribal leader and the second woman to occupy the post. Murmu on Friday filed her nomination papers for the July 18 presidential election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing over the set of papers to Returning Officer P C Mody.

"The BSP has decided to extend support to Droupadi Murmu in the coming presidential elections keeping in mind that the Adivasi samaj is an important part of the party's movement," BSP supremo Mayawati said here.

"This decision was taken not to support the BJP or NDA nor to go against the opposition UPA. It was done keeping in mind our party and its movement for making a capable and dedicated Adivasi woman the president of the country," she said.

The BSP president while criticising the opposition parties for keeping her out of consultation while deciding on the presidential candidate, stressed that her party is free to decide on the presidential election.

"The Bengal chief minister by unilaterally and arbitrarily inviting only selected parties to the meeting of the opposition on June 15 and then Sharad Pawar (of NCP) not calling the BSP for a similar meeting on June 21 makes their casteist intentions clear," Mayawati alleged.