BSP’s Anand calls Kejriwal's promises 'Draupadi’s saree'

New Delhi : Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Coordinator Akash Anand launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. Speaking at a rally in the Kondli con-stituency ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Akash Anand likened Kejriwal’s unfulfilled promises to “Draupadi’s saree,” saying they stretch endlessly but are never fulfilled.

Anand’s controversial comment has sparked sharp reactions, with Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit ac-cusing Kejriwal of mismanagement and branding his government as "fraudulent."

Reacting to Akash Anand’s remarks, Sandeep Dikshit said, “No matter which party it is, ever since we started highlighting the failures of the Aam Aadmi Party one by one in Delhi, other parties like the BJP and others have begun raising the same issues. The Congress has always prioritised development issues in Delhi, be it roads, education, the environment, health, DTC buses, or the economy.” Dikshit further alleged widespread corruption under Kejriwal’s leadership, stating, “For the last 10-15 days, we have been vocally exposing Kejriwal’s mismanagement and his hollow promises. Even the IN-DIA bloc parties, which once considered him a capable administrator, are realising the fraudulence of his governance. His government has survived only on lies and advertisements.”

Addressing BSP workers in East Delhi’s Kondli Assembly constituency, Akash Anand did not hold back in his critique of Kejriwal. “Arvind Kejriwal is anti-Constitution and anti-Ambedkar,” he claimed, accusing the former Delhi Chief Minister of betraying the people with promises that were never fulfilled.

In his now-controversial statement, Anand remarked, “Kejriwal’s promises are like Draupadi’s saree, no matter how much you pull, it never ends.

These promises will never be fulfilled.” He alleged that Kejriwal’s governance lacks sincerity and accountability, failing to deliver on the aspira-tions of Delhi’s citizens. With both the BSP and Congress stepping up their criticism of the AAP, the political battle for Delhi is in-tensifying and raising questions about the unity of the Opposition INDIA bloc.