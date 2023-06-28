Live
- Men's Player Rankings: Sikandar Raza, Pooran make big gains after impressive show at ODI WC Qualifiers
- Portion of temporary bridge washed away in Ganga river in Bihar
- Dengue cases continue to surge in Laos
- Milk war: Karnataka decides not to expand Nandini outlets in Kerala
- Tamil Nadu government moves Madras HC seeking ban on bike-taxis
- Samsung to begin 2nm chip-making process in 2025 for smartphones
- DGP denies allegations on police dept. says law and order is in tact
- Kerala: Medical authorities to decide on wearing Hijab in operation theatres
- Google 'killed' plans for AR glasses: Report
- Congress demands transparency in India-US drone deal
Buffalo on the run, leaves many injured in Uttar Pradesh
Highlights
A buffalo created a ruckus when it escaped from the truck in which it was being transported for sacrifice on Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid) in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district.
Moradabad: A buffalo created a ruckus when it escaped from the truck in which it was being transported for sacrifice on Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid) in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district.
As soon as the buffalo was released from the truck at Patthar Chowk on Tuesday night, it ran into the narrow lanes. Several people ran after it and all hell broke loose when the buffalo began attacking people.
Some people were injured during the chase and the buffalo was caught after some time with great effort.
A video of the incident is going viral on the social media.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS