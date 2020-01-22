Building an Ambedkar statue is important: Sharad Pawar

The construction of Ambedkar statue in Maharashtra has sparked nation-wide debates. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial project at Dadar.

Post the review, Pawar said "When one goes to New York people do go to watch the Statue of Liberty. People from the entire world go there. Similarly when people want something like that then they should be ready to spend on it. The Maharashtra CM has already taken a meeting to see the revenue that has to be allotted for the Wadia Hospital. A decision on that has already been taken. A few things here and there do happen and the government will look into it. I have been told that 25 per cent of the work has been completed. The company that has taken up the work is internationally reputed. They should take it up as a challenge to finish the work in two years. This monument will be very attractive on the map of Maharashtra. There is a large Buddhist society in the world," said Pawar in response to the Bombay High Court's questions on the government's priority.

The Bombay High Court while hearing a petition concerning Wadia hospital chastised the state government by saying, "For the statue, the money is there. But the same people Ambedkar represented all his life can die."

A 350-feet high bronze statue of BR Ambedkar is being constructed at Dadar facing the Arabian Sea. A circular ramp is being made which will lead to the statue. There will also be a dome made in the style of Buddhist architecture. The Maharashtra cabinet approved the raising of the cost of the statue by Rs 300 crore. The statue will now cost Rs 1070 crore to build. Indu Mill was located at the memorial site previously. The land was transferred by the Central government to Maharashtra government for this project.

The NCP chief said with the construction of the memorial, Dadar will be looked at as an international destination for people visiting from Sri Lanka, China and other countries.