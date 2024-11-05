Bullets fired at moving train in Bhadrak

Bhubaneswar: Bullets were allegedly fired at a moving train in Bhadrak district by unknown persons on Tuesday. Sources said at least two shots were fired at the train and a window glass was shattered. No one was injured in the incident that took place near Charampa station.

Railway Protection Force personnel secured Nandan Kanan Express and escorted it till Puri, a statement issued by the Railways said. The GRP is investigating into the incident.

"The guard of 12816 Anand Vihar-Puri Nandan Kanan Express reported an incident that the window of the guard van was hit with something piercing through it. The incident took place in Bhadrak-Baudpur section of Odisha around 9.30 am," the Railways said.

Sources said the train left Bhadrak station around 9.25 am and the alleged firing took place five minutes later. A senior GRP official said efforts were on to identify those involved in the alleged firing.