  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Bullets fired at moving train in Bhadrak

Bullets fired at moving train in Bhadrak
x
Highlights

Bullets were allegedly fired at a moving train in Bhadrak district by unknown persons on Tuesday.

Bhubaneswar: Bullets were allegedly fired at a moving train in Bhadrak district by unknown persons on Tuesday. Sources said at least two shots were fired at the train and a window glass was shattered. No one was injured in the incident that took place near Charampa station.

Railway Protection Force personnel secured Nandan Kanan Express and escorted it till Puri, a statement issued by the Railways said. The GRP is investigating into the incident.

"The guard of 12816 Anand Vihar-Puri Nandan Kanan Express reported an incident that the window of the guard van was hit with something piercing through it. The incident took place in Bhadrak-Baudpur section of Odisha around 9.30 am," the Railways said.

Sources said the train left Bhadrak station around 9.25 am and the alleged firing took place five minutes later. A senior GRP official said efforts were on to identify those involved in the alleged firing.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick