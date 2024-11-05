Live
Just In
Bullets fired at moving train in Bhadrak
Bullets were allegedly fired at a moving train in Bhadrak district by unknown persons on Tuesday.
Bhubaneswar: Bullets were allegedly fired at a moving train in Bhadrak district by unknown persons on Tuesday. Sources said at least two shots were fired at the train and a window glass was shattered. No one was injured in the incident that took place near Charampa station.
Railway Protection Force personnel secured Nandan Kanan Express and escorted it till Puri, a statement issued by the Railways said. The GRP is investigating into the incident.
"The guard of 12816 Anand Vihar-Puri Nandan Kanan Express reported an incident that the window of the guard van was hit with something piercing through it. The incident took place in Bhadrak-Baudpur section of Odisha around 9.30 am," the Railways said.
Sources said the train left Bhadrak station around 9.25 am and the alleged firing took place five minutes later. A senior GRP official said efforts were on to identify those involved in the alleged firing.