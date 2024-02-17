Bullets fired in Delhi's Dwarka, police probe extortion bid

New Delhi: Bullets were fired on a medical store owner's car in Delhi’s Dwarka area, an official said on Saturday, adding that they are investigating the incident with all angles including personal enmity and extortion bid.

According to police, a police control room (PCR) call was received on Saturday in JP Kalan police station that someone had fired two rounds on the caller’s car during the night hours.

Upon reaching the spot, a Mahindra Scorpio was found parked on roadside at Kajipur village at the backside of a primary school.

“The driver side glasspane was broken. Two suspected bullet impacts were on the inside front door of the left side,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh.

“The owner of the vehicle, Jitender Yadav (35) is running a medical store at Paprawat road, Najafgarh,” said the DCP, adding that further police proceedings are going on.







