Bullying, gangs will be eradicated to push transformation, development of Beed: Ajit Pawar

Beed (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Beed district guardian minister, Ajit Pawar, on Wednesday announced that the gangs currently engaged in thermal ash transportation and sand mining will be dealt with firmly and they will be eradicated as his priority is to push development and transformation of the district.

Ajit Pawar also made it clear that bullying will not be tolerated anymore, unlike in the past.

He warned that those involved in bullying tactics would be booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

At an NCP rally, Dy CM Ajit Pawar made it clear that as the guardian minister he would not tolerate any illegal businesses and asked the party members to busy themselves primarily in social and development works. He added that their focus on political work should only be 20 per cent.

“We should work to solve problems such as unemployment. We must increase enrolment in education and help solve issues faced by businesses and farmers in the area,” he said.

“Spread the party's message to the people. Do not post anything on social media that will create a rift. Action will be taken against those involved in bullying and creating tension,” he warned.

His visit comes at a time when the Beed district is hogging the headlines for the brutal killing of the Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and the deteriorating law and order situation in the area.

A group of teachers, who had been sitting on a dharna for the last few days, raised slogans when Ajit Pawar’s cavalcade passed by as they wanted him to listen to their grievances.

Incidentally, former minister and NCP legislator, Dhananjay Munde skipped the Dy CM’s visit today citing illness.

Munde resigned on March 5 after the police filed a charge sheet in the Beed Sarpanch murder case while naming his close confidant Walmik Karad as the mastermind in the murder in December.

Ajit Pawar, who is the NCP’s National President, said at the party’s rally, “Beed is the land of gods and goddesses. Gods and goddesses will give us the strength to serve the people.”

Dy CM Pawar said that as the district guardian minister, his efforts would be to undertake a slew of development projects cleared by the Cabinet and also by the District Planning and Development Council, so that actual development will begin from December this year.



