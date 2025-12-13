Forum focuses on ignite, transform and sustain

Visakhapatnam: Marking a significant milestone in advancing global healthcare innovations for three days, the third edition of the prestigious ‘World Health Innovation Forum 2025’ commenced on Friday at the Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ).

With ‘ignite’, ‘transform’ and ‘sustain’ as themes for three days, the three-day-long event showcases groundbreaking developments and fosters international collaborations to shape the future of health technology.

A key highlight of the forum was the launch of the ‘Global MedTech Expo 2025’, a platform featuring numerous stalls representing cutting-edge medical technology, medtech startups and innovative healthcare solutions.

The opening ceremony saw participation of 2000-plus attendees. Louise Agersnap, Head of the World Health Organization’s Innovation Hub in Geneva, Ravi Ramamurthy, University Distinguished Professor of International Business, and director of Centre for Emerging Markets in Northeastern University, Nico Schiettekatte, counselor for health, Welfare and Sport at Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in India and Issa, Director, Hospital Albert Royer, Senegal and Jitendra Sharma, managing director and CEO of AMTZ addressed the gathering.

From a remote location to a hub of innovation, AMTZ’s transformation emphasising its pivotal role in India's growing MedTech landscape was highlighted on the occasion. Led by experts and industry leaders, the ‘World Health Innovation Forum 2025’ featured several sessions, covering a wide range of important topics from funding, scaling and trading of healthcare by the International Finance Corporation to healthcare communications to workshops by WHO collaborating centres and ISPOR and many more.

The ‘World Health Innovation Forum 2025’ continues to serve as a catalyst for fostering innovative collaborations that promise to transform healthcare globally.

AMTZ looks forward to building on the momentum and advancing the agenda for a healthier future. The forum brings experts from across the world together to exchange knowledge, showcase transformative technologies, and catalyse partnerships that address critical gaps in healthcare accessibility, affordability, and quality.