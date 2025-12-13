Global football icon Messi set for showdown with CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Global football giant Lionel Messi is all set to take on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in an exhibition match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on 13 December.

The Argentinian national, widely regarded as the GOAT (Greatest of all Time) in football, will be showcasing his skills in front of approximately 30,000 spectators. News about Messi playing in Hyderabad has already generated huge demand for tickets. The Argentinian great will be part of a team facing another side featuring Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

According to officials, the match will be played between Singareni RR and Aparna Messi All Stars. The entire match will be played for twenty minutes, and both Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Messi will participate, though only for a shorter duration towards the end of the game. The match is scheduled to start at 7 pm. Along with Messi, popular football players such as Rodrigo De Paul and long-time strike partner Luis Suarez are also expected to feature. The Telangana Chief Minister has reportedly been practising for the match for the last few days.

Spectators will be allowed to enter the stadium from 4 pm onwards. Government advisor Parvathi Reddy confirmed that all measures, including coordination with police and various departments, have been taken to ensure the event is a success. Around 1,000 volunteers will be guiding spectators. Furthermore, there will be a photo opportunity for fans with Messi, but they will have to spend a substantial amount of approximately Rs 9 lakh each.

Messi is travelling in the country to conduct a football clinic for local underprivileged children and young talent, in his capacity as a UNICEF ambassador.