Big investments lined up as Tirupati readies for a major industrial push

Tirupati: Tirupati district is set for a strong industrial upswing, with fresh investments of Rs 1,882.65 crore expected over the next two to three years in the electronics, pharma and hospitality sectors. These projects, approved during a State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, are projected to generate employment for nearly 3,728 people.

A major share of the investment will go to the Naidupeta Special Economic Zone, where Cipsa Tec India Pvt Ltd has received approval to establish an electronics manufacturing unit. The company will invest Rs 1,140 crore to set up a facility that produces high-speed Radio Frequency Printed Circuit Boards (RF PCBs), flexible PCBs and multi-layer PCBs used by leading automobile and electronics brands, as well as the Vande Bharat train network.

The plant will be developed in two phases, with the first phase planned for launch by February next year and the second by January 2028. The government has allotted 30 acres for the project and cleared incentives worth Rs 721.75 crore under the State’s electronics policy. Officials believe the investment will help transform Naidupeta into a major PCB manufacturing centre. In Renigunta mandal, Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals will expand its operations by setting up another manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 343 crore.

The expansion is expected to create 355 jobs. To support the pharma sector and promote export-oriented production, the government has approved a 30 per cent subsidy on the total investment for eligible units.

Tirupati’s hospitality sector is also preparing for significant growth, with two major hotel projects receiving approval. The Oberoi Group, which faced objections earlier for its proposed ‘Mumtaz Hotels’ branding and location near Alipiri, has returned with a revised proposal under the name ‘Swara Hotels.’

The government has allotted 20 acres at an alternative location for the Rs 250-crore project, which will feature 100 luxury villas and employ about 1,500 people. The change in location and branding follows concerns raised by Dharmic organisations over cultural sensitivities linked to the earlier proposal. Another hotel project cleared by the Cabinet will come up at Akkarampalle, where Nandi Hotels Pvt Ltd will develop a four-star property under the Hilton Garden brand.

The company plans to invest Rs 149.65 crore, generating 222 direct and 400 indirect jobs. The project is scheduled for completion by December 2027, and the government has sanctioned incentives worth Rs 10 crore.