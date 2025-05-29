Burnt Cash Row: Centre mulls impeachment of Justice Varma

New Delhi: The Union government is considering initiating impeachment proceedings against Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Verma, who has been accused in connection with a high-profile cash scandal.

The action follows a Supreme Court-appointed panel’s indictment, which came after bundles of burnt currency notes were recovered from his official residence in Delhi.

Justice Verma was transferred back to the Allahabad High Court from the Delhi High Court soon after the incident came to light. Despite being urged to step down by the then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, Verma reportedly refused to resign. Consequently, CJI Khanna wrote to both the President and Prime Minister, recommending an impeachment motion—a move that has gained traction within government circles.

Sources within the government have confirmed that while the formal process has not yet begun, the option of tabling an impeachment motion during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament is under active consideration.

For the impeachment to move forward, at least 50 Rajya Sabha members or 100 Lok Sabha members must support the motion. Upon approval by a two-thirds majority, the Speaker or Rajya Sabha Chairman would request the Chief Justice of India to form a three-member investigation committee, including a sitting Supreme Court judge, a High Court Chief Justice, and an eminent jurist nominated by the government.

The judge in question has denied any links to the cash, which was discovered after a fire broke out at his outhouse. Despite his denial, the incident has drawn criticism across the political spectrum.

The findings of the Supreme Court in-house panel—though not publicly released—form the basis of the impeachment proposal. The draft motion is expected to include details of these findings, subject to further discussions and cross-party consultations.

BJP, Cong back govt move

Meanwhile, in a show of unity, both the BJP and the Congress have extended their support to the Central government which is exploring options to initiate impeachment proceedings against Justice Varma.

Commenting on the development, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said, “If the person who is supposed to deliver justice is himself involved in a major act of corruption while sitting on the Bench, then the government and Parliament must ensure justice for all. The judge must answer where such large sums of money came from. Appropriate action should be taken.”

Congress MP Sukhdev Bhagat also extended his party’s support to the move. “Although these proceedings are at an early stage, if the government decides to go ahead with the impeachment motion, the Congress will support it. We have always stood against corruption. While the judiciary holds a neutral and sacred status, allegations of corruption are grave. We believe he should resign voluntarily. But I must ask the BJP — why is there such a delay? Where are their constitutional institutions today? The Congress will stand with the government on this issue, though it is premature to comment on all uncertainties.”