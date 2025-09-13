Buses via Khajuri flyover diverted to ease traffic congestion

New Delhi: In a major move to tackle the long-standing problem of traffic jams at Khajuri Chowk, the Delhi Transport Department has decided that buses heading towards Signature Bridge through Khajuri Chowk will now operate directly over the Khajuri Flyover.

Officials said the change will not only ease congestion at the busy intersection but also provide faster, smoother, and safer travel for thousands of daily commuters and local residents. Under the new arrangement, buses on route numbers 121, 165, 212, 229, 234, 235, 248, 259, 261, 333, 971, OMS(-), 165A, 971A, 0261, and 0OMS(-) will now be routed via the flyover.

This is expected to save travel time and significantly reduce traffic pressure at Khajuri Chowk. However, buses on routes 208A, 210, 227A, 253, 973, YMS(-), D-019, and D-029 will continue to run on their existing routes. Kapil Mishra, the minister in charge of the North-East Parliamentary Constituency and MLA from Karawal Nagar, said the decision addresses a major concern for residents.

“Traffic congestion at Khajuri Chowk has been a persistent problem for years. This step by the government and DTC will greatly reduce the issue. It is a vital measure for convenience, saving time, and ensuring safe travel. Lakhs of commuters from Karawal Nagar and nearby areas will directly benefit from it,” he said. The new arrangement came into effect on 8 September 2025 and will remain in force until completion of the ongoing works in the area. Authorities clarified that the decision will not affect bus stops or fare stages, ensuring no inconvenience to passengers.