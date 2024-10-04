Business meeting with envoys fruitful: CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said his meeting with ambassadors and representatives of various countries regarding investments in the State was fruitful. Majhi held discussions with ambassadors, high commissioners, consul-generals, trade commissioners and senior diplomats of 34 countries at an event in New Delhi.

Representatives of Indonesia, Norway, Singapore, China, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, the US, Thailand, Vietnam, the UK and several other countries attended the event. In addition, nine foreign associations participated in the meeting, reflecting the growing global interest in Odisha.

“I had a fruitful discussion with the representatives of different countries. We expect a good investment in the semi-conductor, petrochemicals, IT, green energy, electronics and food processing sectors,” Majhi said.

The Chief Minister presented Odisha’s “dynamic” industrial landscape and investment opportunities to the global audience. The State government has set a target to attract Rs 5 lakh crore investment in Odisha during the next five years.

The Chief Minister warmly welcomed the ambassadors and emphasised Odisha’s rich history and strategic location, which are key factors in its transformation into a leading investment destination.

He highlighted the State’s abundant natural resources and skilled workforce, inviting all attendees to the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, which will serve as a platform for collaboration and growth. The event also included an interaction session where ambassadors engaged in discussions about opportunities in Odisha, it said.

Majhi too had one-on-one meetings with delegations of various industry bodies and associations. He informed them about the State’s industrial potential, conducive policies, ease of doing business, and an investor-friendly environment.Stating that Odisha’s deep-rooted tradition of global engagement continues in modern times, the Chief Minister said the State has already “emerged as a destination for investments from diverse sectors”.

“Over the past few years, Odisha’s economy has been evolving. While we continue to rely on minerals and metals, we are now actively diversifying into new, fast-growing sectors,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also invited global investors to attend the ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave-2025’ scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar on January 28 and 29. Odisha Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and other senior State government officials attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Ahuja outlined Odisha’s transformation from an agrarian to industrial hub and also highlighted the State’s strategic location, rich resources, and investor-friendly policies.

Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma said the State government looks forward to welcoming international partners to the business summit in Bhubaneswar. This event will explore even more opportunities for collaboration and growth, he said.