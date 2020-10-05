Bypolls to 3 Manipur Assembly seats on November 7

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday announced that bypolls to three Assembly constituencies of Manipur will be held on November 7.

The constituencies are Wanhoi, Saitu and Singh at.

The notification will be issued on October 13, while the last date of filing nomination will be October 20. Scrutiny of nominations would be held the next day, while the last date of withdrawal of candidature is October 23. Counting will be held on November 10.

With this announcement, the Model Code of Conduct for these 3 constituencies has come into force with immediate effect.

Additionally, the poll panel has said that in view of the raging pandemic, its August guidelines pertaining to Covid-19 need to be strictly followed.