CAA Protests: Gavaskar Deplores Students' Presence On Streets Instead Of Classrooms

Cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar spoke out on the ongoing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, remarking that India will overcome the current crisis as it had managed to tide over many difficult situations in the past. Gavaskar observed, "some of our youngsters are out in the streets instead of being in classrooms." Gavaskar, one of the greatest batsmen of all time, added that "some of them are ending up in hospitals for being out on streets." He commented that "admittedly a majority is still in classrooms trying to forge a career and to build and take India forward."

Gavaskar said that the country is in a state of turmoil. he said that "as a nation we can go higher only if we are all together, when each one of us has to be simply Indian. That is what the game taught us—that we win when we pull together."





#WATCH Sunil Gavaskar: Country is in turmoil. Some of our youngsters are out in streets instead of being in classrooms&some of them are ending up in hospitals for being out on streets. Admittedly, majority is still in classrooms trying to forge career&to build&take India forward. pic.twitter.com/4Er3jGoqf2 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020

On Twitter, Gavaskar's comments were interpreted by many as tacit support for the CAA. While there were some who supported his views, others hit out at him. Senior Congress leader and former Home minister, P. Chidambaram's son, Karti Chidambaram tweeted to say that the cricketing legend "is not reading this pitch well and is completely misjudging the flight of the ball. The protests of the students is absolutely legitimate and needed." (sic)



