CAA Protests: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Speaking In Language Of Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of speaking the language of Pakistan. Speaking at the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru PM Modi criticised the Congress for disrespecting the highest legislative party in the country, the parliament, on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He also questioned the Congress on its silence on Pakistan's atrocities inflicted on its minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Buddhists. Among the persecuted minorities are Dalits, he pointed out. PM Modi asked the Congress why it did not lend its voice to these persecuted citizens of Pakistan who fled torture and oppression?

The Prime Minister accused the Congress of fear mongering on CAA. He said that those opposing CAA are spreading hate against parliament.

PM Modi reminded the large audience at the Siddaganga Mutt that the NDA government was meeting the challenges being faced by the country. It was striving to provide a roof over the head of every poor individual, clean drinking water and a toilet for every household. PM Modi observed that his government was endeavouring to provide insurance cover to all and seeking to ensure broadband for every village.

The prime minister remarked that his government had launched the Swachh Bharat campaign in 2014 and in 2019, on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of Gandhiji, the country was made Open defecation free, which was a great achievement.

PM Modi appealed to the spiritual gurus to strengthen the people's hands in achieving three objectives, such as reviving our ancient traditions, create an awareness and awakening in people about our nation's ancient spiritual traditions and protect the environment from single use plastic and its use. Lastly, water management awareness should be inculcated, he said, appealing to the spiritual gurus of the Mutt.

PM Modi pointed out that India has always looked up to its saints and gurus for guidance and sought their blessings to achieve his government's goals.