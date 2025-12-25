Cabinet approves Metro expansion

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Delhi Metro Phase 5A, paving the way for a major expansion of the city’s rapid transit network.

The project will involve the construction of a 16-kilometre-long new line at an estimated cost of ₹12,015 crore and will add 13 new stations to the Delhi Metro system, according to information shared by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. With the approval of Phase 5A, the total length of the Delhi Metro network is expected to cross the 400-kilometre mark.

The expansion is aimed at strengthening public transport infrastructure and improving connectivity across the national capital.

Under Phase 5A, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will develop three new corridors with a combined length of 16 km. The primary objective of these corridors is to enhance last-mile connectivity and reduce congestion in some of the city’s busiest areas. The addition of 13 stations will improve links between residential hubs, commercial districts and major transit interchanges.

Speaking during the Cabinet briefing, Vaishnaw said the decision marks an important step in the continued growth of the Delhi Metro, which has significantly transformed daily commuting in the city. He said the new expansion would add a fresh chapter to the metro network and further improve travel experience for passengers.

The minister noted that the Delhi Metro currently serves an average of 6.5 million passengers every day, with ridership reaching nearly 8 million on peak days. He added that the construction timeline for Phase 5A is estimated at three years. Most of the construction work will be carried out underground using tunnel boring machines to minimise disruption to road traffic and daily life in the city.