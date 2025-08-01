Cabinet clears Rs 6.5K cr outlay for Kisan Yojana

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a total outlay of Rs 6,520 crore for the ongoing Central Sector Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY), for the period of the 15th Finance Commission cycle (2021-22 to 2025-26). The approved amount includes an additional allocation of Rs 1,920 crore to support new and existing projects under the scheme.

Of the total outlay, Rs 1,000 crore has been earmarked to set up 50 Multi-Product Food Irradiation Units under the component scheme Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure (ICCVAI) and 100 NABL-accredited Food Testing Laboratories under the Food Safety and Quality Assurance Infrastructure (FSQAI) component. These initiatives are in alignment with announcements made in the Union Budget.

The remaining Rs 920 crore will be used to sanction projects under various other components of PMKSY during the current Finance Commission cycle. Both ICCVAI and FSQAI are demand-driven schemes, with proposals to be invited through Expressions of Interest (EOIs) from eligible entities across the country. Projects will be selected following scrutiny based on the eligibility norms outlined in the scheme guidelines.

According to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, the 50 irradiation units are expected to create additional preservation capacity ranging from 20 to 30 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) per annum, depending on the types of food processed. These units will play a crucial role in extending the shelf life of agricultural produce, thereby reducing post-harvest losses.

In parallel, the proposed 100 food testing labs in the private sector are aimed at developing advanced infrastructure for analysing food samples. The Ministry said these facilities would help strengthen food safety mechanisms and ensure the availability of safe, quality-compliant food products in the market.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, launched in 2017, seeks to create modern infrastructure and efficient supply chains for the food processing sector.