Cabinet okays international status, new name for Ayodhya airport

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to declare the Ayodhya airport as an international airport and naming it as “Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham”, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Elevating the airport to international status is paramount for realising Ayodhya's economic potential and its significance as a global pilgrimage site, opening doors to foreign pilgrims and tourists, the statement explained.

The airport’s name, "Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham", pays homage to Maharishi Valmiki, the sage attributed to composing the epic Ramayana, adding a cultural touch to the airport's identity.

Ayodhya, with its deep cultural roots is strategically positioned to become a key economic hub and pilgrimage site.

The airport's potential to attract international pilgrims and businesses aligns with the city's historical prominence, the statement added.