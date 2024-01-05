Live
- More than 6 in 10 Indians worried about data being shared with 3rd parties
- From Cinnamon to Ginger: 5 Spices to Boost Your Metabolism
- Congress women's wing conducts door-to-door to study on problems faced in division 22
- Cong govt oppressing Kar Sevaks in Karnataka: Kumaraswamy
- OpenAI's News Licensing Deals Range from $1-5 Million Annually
- SCR announces few more trains through Telugu states during Sankranti
- YSR Pension Kanuka Pension Week held Hindupur
- US Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' immigration law
- Nabhi Sutra eyes Rs 7 crore revenue from Ayurvedic personal care goods
- Wild elephant trampled to death a worker in Hassan; Villagers staged protest
Just In
Cabinet okays international status, new name for Ayodhya airport
The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to declare the Ayodhya airport as an international airport and naming it as “Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham”, according to an official statement issued on Friday.
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to declare the Ayodhya airport as an international airport and naming it as “Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham”, according to an official statement issued on Friday.
Elevating the airport to international status is paramount for realising Ayodhya's economic potential and its significance as a global pilgrimage site, opening doors to foreign pilgrims and tourists, the statement explained.
The airport’s name, "Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham", pays homage to Maharishi Valmiki, the sage attributed to composing the epic Ramayana, adding a cultural touch to the airport's identity.
Ayodhya, with its deep cultural roots is strategically positioned to become a key economic hub and pilgrimage site.
The airport's potential to attract international pilgrims and businesses aligns with the city's historical prominence, the statement added.