Live
- NAPA condemns 'racially aggravated' rape of Sikh woman in UK
- Padmavathi Brahmotsavams from Nov 17 to 25
- Debt issuers may offer sops to select investors: Sebi
- Heavy rains lash Nagari, Vijayapuram, Nindra
- Dalal St back in red on renewed profit booking
- MCX probing into trading disruption for 4 hours
- CPM demands judicial probe into Parakamani issue
- Open Interest in Gift Nifty soars to record $21.23 bn
- Adani Group signs 2 MoUs with JNPA
- Comfort fabric perfume shines at Lakmē event
Cabinet okays Rs 38K-cr fertiliser subsidy for Rabi
Highlights
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal of the Department of Fertilizers for fixing the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for...
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal of the Department of Fertilizers for fixing the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilizers for the ongoing Rabi season. It stated the tentative budgetary requirement
for the Rabi season to be approximately Rs 37,952.29 crore.
In a press release, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers noted that the budgetary requirement for the Rabi season, which began on October 10 this year and will end on March 31 next year, is approximately Rs 736 crore more than the budgetary requirement for Kharif season 2025.
These P&K fertilizers include Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NPKS (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potash, Sulphur) grades.
Next Story