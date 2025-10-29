Cabinet okays Rs 38K-cr fertiliser subsidy for Rabi

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal of the Department of Fertilizers for fixing the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilizers for the ongoing Rabi season. It stated the tentative budgetary requirement

for the Rabi season to be approximately Rs 37,952.29 crore.

In a press release, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers noted that the budgetary requirement for the Rabi season, which began on October 10 this year and will end on March 31 next year, is approximately Rs 736 crore more than the budgetary requirement for Kharif season 2025.

These P&K fertilizers include Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NPKS (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potash, Sulphur) grades.