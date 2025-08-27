Cabinet unveils electronics component manufacturing policy

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet on Monday approved several key proposals including the launching of Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy, 2025. The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here on Monday. Speaking to mediapersons, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said following the Union Cabinet’s recent approval of the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), the Odisha government has decided to launch its own Odisha Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy-2025.

“The policy offers a comprehensive incentive framework that includes fully matching the Central government’s Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) support. Investors may opt for 50 per cent capital subsidy for the first 10 large-scale projects or select a matching subsidy along with turnover-linked incentives and additional capital subsidies,” official sources said.

The investors will also receive various other benefits in land allocation, rental assistance, a 10-year exemption from electricity duty and power tariff reimbursements. The policy, launched by the State government, also includes special provisions for mega projects investing over Rs 500 crore or generating over 1,000 jobs, offering them tailored incentives. The Odisha government also noted that the policy is a significant strategic push to position Odisha as a leading electronics manufacturing hub, aiming to generate high-skilled employment opportunities while reducing India’s reliance on imported electronic components. In another significant decision, the State Cabinet gave its nod to the improved new Odisha IT Policy, 2025. The State government claimed that the new IT policy has been formulated to create both direct and indirect employment opportunities for 10 lakh people in the IT/ITES sector over the policy period.

“The policy promotes emerging technologies such as Cyber Security, Data Analytics, 5G/Mobile Tech, IoT, AR/VR, Cloud Computing, Deep Learning, Blockchain, Al, and ML,” sources said. The State government under the new policy is offering a wide range of business-friendly incentives, including capital and interest subsidies, land and rental support and SGST reimbursement.