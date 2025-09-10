Calcutta HC orders Deputy Commissioner-rank probe into 'attack' on RG Kar victim's mother

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma to appoint an officer of the rank of Deputy Commissioner to investigate the alleged police attack on the RG Kar victim's mother during Nabanna Abhijan.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh said the medical report of the RG Kar victim's mother from the private hospital showed the injury marks on her forehead.

Calling the matter "sensitive" and in the "interest of justice", he directed that the investigating officer will examine the report of the treatment given by the private hospital, where the mother of the RG Kar victim was admitted following the alleged attack on August 9.

"If necessary, he (investigating) will file an FIR. He will also consider whether any punishable offence has been committed in this incident. If nothing like that has happened, then the case will be closed with the permission of the Chief Judicial Magistrate," Justice Ghosh said.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the reports submitted by the New Market Police Station and the Shakespeare Police Station in this incident, Justice Ghosh said: "It is necessary to investigate the matter further and gave the direction to the Kolkata Police Commissioner in this regard."

Justice Ghosh's observation came while hearing a case alleging that the police had beaten the mother of the RG Kar victim during the protest movement.

Last month, the Calcutta High Court had sought the medical report from the private hospital where the mother of the RG Kar victim was treated after she was allegedly beaten up by policemen during Nabanna Abhijan on August 9.

The first anniversary of the ghastly rape and murder of a junior woman doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 was marred by massive violence following a scuffle between cops and protesters participating in the Nabanna Avijan.

The victim's mother alleged that she was beaten up by the policemen after she, along with her husband and other protesters, tried to march towards Nabanna.

Days after the incident, the RG Kar victim's father approached the Kolkata Police Commissioner and accused Shakespeare Sarani Police Station of not registering his complaint.

On August 12, Kolkata Police said that no evidence was found of the police beating the mother of the RG Kar victim during Nabanna Avijan on August 9.