Call to focus on physical & psychological growth of kids

Koraput: Efforts have been taken by the Niti Ayog to accelerate rapid physical and psychological growth of children in the first 1,000 days after birth in aspirational district at Koraput in Odisha.

The pilot project was launched by collector Abdul Md Aktar at Koraput, Skill Development conference hall on Friday. The main objective of the programme was to ensure the overall development of children. It would ensure intensive care, parenting and parental support for 1,000 days after birth of children.

A developed nation could be possible by creating children with sound mental health, it is a good news for children of Koraput district, said the collector. The Anganwadi Centers in the district would play an important role in the successful implementation of the programme. However, technical training would be provided to the Anganwadi and Asha workers, he added.

The programme was planned to be implemented in two districts in the county, and the other in Fatehpur (UP), he added. It was launched in collaboration with the Vikramsila Educational Society, a Kolkota-based NGO. Vikramsila National Programme manager Namrada Rawat said the Niti Ayog has selected the two districts.

The first three years are very important for a baby as it develops in physical, mental, and intellectual spheres; it moves on to next life. Therefore, the main objective of the programme is to create a healthy and strong baby by providing nutritious food, with proper care and parenting within the first 1,000 days.

Meanwhile, CDMO Arun Padhi said parents should nurture babies for 1,000 days from the womb. It is essential for children including mother. District Women Protection Officer Suchitra Panda, District Planning Officer Satyabrata Behera , Programme Manager Manika Mishra were present.