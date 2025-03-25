'Calling gaddar, a gaddar not wrong: Uddhav

Mumbai : Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday backed stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra amid backlash over his "gaddar" dig at Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Speaking to reporters, Thackeray said that he did not think that Kamra had said something wrong.

Targeting Shinde, Thackeray further said calling traitor, a traitor was not wrong. The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief urged reporters to play Kamra's song where Kamra is seen singing a song calling Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde 'gaddar'.