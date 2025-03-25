  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

'Calling gaddar, a gaddar not wrong: Uddhav

Calling gaddar, a gaddar not wrong: Uddhav
x
Highlights

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday backed stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra amid backlash over his "gaddar" dig at Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Mumbai : Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday backed stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra amid backlash over his "gaddar" dig at Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Speaking to reporters, Thackeray said that he did not think that Kamra had said something wrong.

Targeting Shinde, Thackeray further said calling traitor, a traitor was not wrong. The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief urged reporters to play Kamra's song where Kamra is seen singing a song calling Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde 'gaddar'.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick