Can be deployed at LAC at short notice: Rajnath

Ambala/ New Delhi : Five Rafale combat aircraft made by French company Dassault Aviation can be deployed at a short notice at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Ambala Air Base in Haryana on Thursday during the induction ceremony. "This induction is important considering the kind of atmosphere at our borders or the kind of atmosphere created at our borders," said Singh as Rafale aircrafts became operational in Indian Air Force.



He also said, "The speed with which the Indian Air Force deployed its assets on forward bases creates a trust that our Air Force is fully prepared to fulfill its operational obligations."

Singh also stated that during his recent foreign trip to Moscow, he had clearly stated the view of India in front of the world. "I also made everyone aware of our resolve to not compromise our sovereignty and territorial integrity under any circumstances. We're committed to doing everything possible towards this," he said.