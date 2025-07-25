Live
- Awareness programme on women safety held
- Speed up pending works, officials instructed
- Recruitment drive at BEST Innovation University
- Use advanced tech in law enforcement, cops told
- Utilise PMAGY funds for development of villages, Collector tells officials
- Nitrogen gas pipeline to be laid in Sri City
- Income Tax Day celebrated at Viswam High School
- Congress demands fair price for sweet lime farmers
- Terror accused Yasin Bhatkal appears via video in court
- No plan to remove 'socialism', 'secularism,' says Centre
Can't allow dead on voters' list: CEC Kumar
New Delhi: Facing flak over voter roll revision in Bihar, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday asked if the poll body can come under...
New Delhi: Facing flak over voter roll revision in Bihar, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday asked if the poll body can come under influence and allow the dead, those who have migrated permanently or have registered themselves as electors at multiple places be included in the voters' list. His remarks came amid stepped up attacks by the opposition parties which have been targeting the poll authority over the special intensive revision of Bihar's electoral roll.
The Opposition has claimed that the move will disenfranchise crores of eligible citizens. "Isn't a pure voter list being prepared by the Election Commission through a transparent process, the foundation for fair elections and a strong democracy?" he said, according to the EC. Kumar said allowing ineligible people to vote, first in Bihar and later in the entire country, is against the Constitution. "On these questions, someday or the other, all of us and all the citizens of India will have to think deeply, going beyond political ideologies," he underlined.