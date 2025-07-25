Can't allow dead on voters' list: CEC Kumar

New Delhi: Facing flak over voter roll revision in Bihar, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday asked if the poll body can come under influence and allow the dead, those who have migrated permanently or have registered themselves as electors at multiple places be included in the voters' list. His remarks came amid stepped up attacks by the opposition parties which have been targeting the poll authority over the special intensive revision of Bihar's electoral roll.

The Opposition has claimed that the move will disenfranchise crores of eligible citizens. "Isn't a pure voter list being prepared by the Election Commission through a transparent process, the foundation for fair elections and a strong democracy?" he said, according to the EC. Kumar said allowing ineligible people to vote, first in Bihar and later in the entire country, is against the Constitution. "On these questions, someday or the other, all of us and all the citizens of India will have to think deeply, going beyond political ideologies," he underlined.