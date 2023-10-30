Can’t take things lightly, have to be cautious: J&K DGP

Srinagar: J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Monday that the police can’t take things lightly and have to remain cautious as threats continue to remain there.

The DGP was reacting to Sunday’s terrorist attack on a police officer in the Eidgah area of Srinagar city.

“One of our officers was playing with other officials in a cricket field yesterday and he was attacked. He is being treated and he is recovering,” DGP told reporters at Zewan headquarters of the armed police on the outskirts of Srinagar city after launching 160 state-of-the-art vehicles for 43 police stations under Operation Capacity Building (Op CAP).

The DGP said, “We have to remain cautious as threats remain”.

Replying to a question as to what message he wants to leave behind as he demits the DGP’s office on Tuesday, Dilbag Singh said, “I am not leaving the force. A policeman is always a policeman. I have been with the force for 30 years and I will continue to remain with the force.”

About the new vehicles, he said that 160 modern vehicles have been launched and will be deployed in the 43 police stations under OP CAP with a motive of ‘Zero terror in the area falling under these police stations’.

On recent infiltration bids, the DGP said that the border grid is strong, but the neighbouring country continues to push in terrorists.

“Recently, five terrorists were killed in Machil sector of the LoC in Kupwara district while one terrorist was killed in today’s encounter in Kupwara district where operation is on”.

About Pakistan’s unprovoked ceasefire violation on the international border two days back, he said that things are being verified as to what led to the firing incident.

“Ceasefire has brought a lot of respite for the border residents and I am hopeful it continues to stay.

“Police and security agencies will keep a close watch on the developments and take measures to deal with any additional challenges,” he reiterated.

Asked whether Pakistan would try to precipitate violence in J&K during the forthcoming elections, the police chief said, “Elections or no elections, the neighbouring country continues to push terrorists into this side. Security forces are always ready to deal with any eventuality.”

R.R.Swain, special DG (CID) will assume the charge of the J&K DGP on November 1.