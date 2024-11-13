CAQM Issues Notice To Sangrur And Ferozepur Officials Over Rising Stubble Burning Cases

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued a show cause notice to the Deputy Commissioners (DC) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) in the Sangrur and Ferozepur districts following a surge in farm fire incidents. The commission expressed concern over the rising cases of stubble burning and questioned the officials on why orders to reduce air pollution were not being followed.

The notice mandates the officials to explain why disciplinary action under Section 14 of the Air Quality Act should not be taken for non-compliance with the CAQM's directives. Sangrur DC Sandeep Rishi, Ferozepur DC Deepshikha Sharma, SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal, and Ferozepur SSP Saumya Mishra are required to respond to the notice by 5 pm on November 14.

On Monday, Punjab recorded 418 farm fires, with Sangrur reporting the highest number at 103 cases, followed by Ferozepur with 72. The air quality in Punjab remains poor, as key cities experience ongoing haze and smog. Amritsar’s AQI stood at 204 on Tuesday, while Mandi Gobindgarh recorded 241, Jalandhar 217, Ludhiana 203, and Bathinda 203.