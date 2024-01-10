Cash-for-job case: Calcutta HC div bench refuses to entertain Sujay Bhadra's plea challenging voice test

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court's divisional bench on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea challenging voice test of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the multi-crore cash-for-job case in West Bengal.

The counsel of Bhadra approached the division bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Uday Kumar challenging the voice sampling test. However, the division bench refused to intervene in the matter.

As the matter came up for hearing, the ED counsel said that any hurdle in the matter will further delay the investigation process in the matter.

The division bench observed that the case is being heard by single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, and any decision in the matter can be taken there only.

The sleuths of Enforcement Directorate (ED), armed with a directive of the single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha, had conducted the voice sampling test of Bhadra in a surprise late-evening operation early this month.

"How could we complete our investigation process? Our officers are facing obstacles in the process of investigation every day. What is wrong in the order of Justice Sinha? The order clearly stated that let the voice sampling test be conducted, whether the same can be treated as evidence will be decided by the single- judge bench of Justice Ghosh," the ED counsel had argued.