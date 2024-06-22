Cash-for-job trap: Bengal youth finds name in recruitment list without applying for the post

Kolkata: In a strange turn of events, a youth in West Bengal found his name in the list of appointed food sub-inspectors in the state Food & Supplies Department without even applying for the job.

Golam Sarwar Alam Siddique from Malda district was caught by surprise on Saturday morning after he saw his name in the list of appointed food sub-inspectors published by the West Bengal Public Service Commission even though he had never applied for the job.

There was more surprise in store for Siddique, as soon he started receiving calls wherein the caller demanded a large sum of money for the 'job'.

When Siddique refused to pay saying that he had never applied for the post, he reportedly received life threats following which he filed a complaint with the local police station.

In the complaint, Siddique named Parimal Kundu, a resident of the adjacent Nadia district, who recently approached him for a job in the Food & Supplies Department against a payment of Rs 7 lakh.

“Kundu told me that I would have to pay the money only after my name appeared on the appointment list. I thought it was a joke... How can someone get a job in a government department without even filling the application form? I have shared all the details with the police, let them investigate the matter,” Siddique told mediapersons.