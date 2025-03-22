Cash found in Delhi HC Judge's home, transferred

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has decided that Justice Yashwant Verma will be transferred - from the Delhi High Court back to Allahabad. The decision was made after a large amount of unaccounted cash was found in his official bungalow in Delhi, according to NDTV report

The money was discovered after a fire broke out in the building and family members of the judge - who was not in the city at the time - called emergency services, who then called the police.

On being informed of the matter as it travelled up through official channels, the Collegium, headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna decided to transfer Justice Verma.

Justice Verma has not yet responded to the recovery of the cash and, according to news agency PTI, did not hold court today. Sources told PTI he had gone "on leave".Some members felt stricter action was required to avoid tarnishing the reputation of the judiciary, which would have serious consequences on its ability to deliver justice to the people. There was, therefore, also talk of Justice Verma being asked to resign. Delhi High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya, responding to senior advocate Arun Bhardwaj mentioning this matter in court, admitted that everyone had been left "shaken" by the incident.

"Today's incident has pained many of us. Please take some steps on the administrative side so these incidents do not happen in future and the judicial system is maintained..." Mr Bhardwaj said.

Meanwhile, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has urged the Supreme Court to "start looking at how the appointment process (to nominate judges) takes place".

"The issue of corruption within the judiciary is very serious... this is not something articulated by senior councils and lawyers for the first time.

It has been going on for years," he said in a video statement.