CBI arrests assistant garrison engineer from Raj's Kota in graft case

New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said that they have arrested an assistant garrison engineer (contract) posted in Rajasthan's Kota for accepting a bribe of Rs 1.1 lakh.

A CBI spokesperson said that the arrested accused has been identified as Narender Kumar Rai, an Assistant Garrison Engineer (AGE/Contract) working in the Office of Garrison Engineer, MES, Kota.

The official said that a case was registered on complaint against the accused.

It was alleged that the Rai working in the office of Garrison Engineer, Kota was demanding an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh for passing the pending bills and also demanding Rs 10,000 for extension of earlier tenders of the complainant.

"CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting an amount of Rs 1.1 lakh as bribe from the complainant," the official said.

The official also said that searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of accused at Kota and Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

The arrested accused was produced in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jaipur on Thursday.