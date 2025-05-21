CBI arrests India Post official for taking bribe

Jaunpur: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two accused, including Sub Divisional Inspector (SDI) of India Post and a driver for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 25,000 from Branch Post Master in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement from the probe agency on Tuesday.

The CBI has registered the case on Monday against Sub Divisional Inspector (SDI), India Post Madiyahu on allegations that accused conducted Inspection of India Post, Branch Office Seur, and asked for a bribe from Branch Post Master after noticing a cash shortage.

According to CBI, SDI conducted the inspection on May 15 and asked the complainant (Branch Post Master) to submit a clarification upon noticing cash shortage.