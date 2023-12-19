  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

CBI arrests Postal Assistant in Jharkhand for taking bribe

CBI arrests Postal Assistant in Jharkhand for taking bribe
x
Highlights

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Postal Assistant working in the office of Superintendent of Post Office, Medininagar (formerly Daltonganj), in Jharkhand for demanding and accepting bribe, an official said on Tuesday.

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Postal Assistant working in the office of Superintendent of Post Office, Medininagar (formerly Daltonganj), in Jharkhand for demanding and accepting bribe, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the CBI officials, a case was registered on a complaint against the accused.

“It was alleged that the accused was demanding bribe for filing of attestation form and getting issued a joining letter for the Post of Branch Post Master under Gramin Dak Seva,” said the official.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

“The accused identified as Sanjay Kumar will be produced today in the court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Ranchi,” the official added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X