Live
- Paris Olympics: Kazakhstan secure bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
- North Korea says 'kindred' ties with China to be 'firmly' carried forward
- Paris Olympics: May you be victorious, Priyanka Gandhi extends wishes to Team India
- Paris Olympics: Giving our best in every game is crucial to qualify for quarters, says PR Sreejesh
- Rs 2 lakh crore for edu, jobs a game changer for India's growth: Ronnie Screwvala
- Genelia Deshmukh shares video of kids practicing football in rain: 'Nothing stops them'
- Harris narrows gap with Trump in presidential race: Media poll
- Gurugram: 5-year-old drowns in society swimming pool, residents rise in protest
- Japanese life expectancy rises for first time in 3 years
- Police busts Rs. 2.2 Crore Theft Case in Rajahmahendravaram, seized cash
Just In
CBI busts call centre that duped foreigners
New Delhi: The CBI has arrested 43 suspected cyber criminals as it busted a call centre in Gurugram which allegedly duped foreigners by offering...
New Delhi: The CBI has arrested 43 suspected cyber criminals as it busted a call centre in Gurugram which allegedly duped foreigners by offering technical solutions to problems with their computers, officials said Friday. The CBI has arrested 43 suspected cyber criminals as it busted a call centre in Gurugram which allegedly duped foreigners by offering technical solutions to problems with their computers, officials said Friday. The CBI raided the office of Innocent Technology (OPC) Pvt Ltd operating from DLF Cyber City, Gurugram, where the central agency found several agents on live calls aimed to cheat foreigners, they said. “Searches were conducted at 7 locations across Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida.
It was revealed that transnational cyber-enabled financial crimes in this network were being coordinated across distributed centers mainly directed from a Call Centre Operating from DLF Cyber City, Gurugram. So far 43 accused have been arrested,” the CBI said.
The CBI is in touch with the FBI and law enforcement agencies in multiple countries through INTERPOL for follow-ups on the leads.