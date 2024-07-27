  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

CBI busts call centre that duped foreigners

CBI busts call centre that duped foreigners
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested 43 suspected cyber criminals as it busted a call centre in Gurugram which allegedly duped foreigners by offering...

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested 43 suspected cyber criminals as it busted a call centre in Gurugram which allegedly duped foreigners by offering technical solutions to problems with their computers, officials said Friday. The CBI has arrested 43 suspected cyber criminals as it busted a call centre in Gurugram which allegedly duped foreigners by offering technical solutions to problems with their computers, officials said Friday. The CBI raided the office of Innocent Technology (OPC) Pvt Ltd operating from DLF Cyber City, Gurugram, where the central agency found several agents on live calls aimed to cheat foreigners, they said. “Searches were conducted at 7 locations across Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida.

It was revealed that transnational cyber-enabled financial crimes in this network were being coordinated across distributed centers mainly directed from a Call Centre Operating from DLF Cyber City, Gurugram. So far 43 accused have been arrested,” the CBI said.

The CBI is in touch with the FBI and law enforcement agencies in multiple countries through INTERPOL for follow-ups on the leads.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X